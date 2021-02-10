Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marland Yarde has made 140 Premiership appearances across three clubs

Sale Sharks winger Marland Yarde has signed a new deal with the Premiership side until the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old has made 39 league appearances for the club since joining from Harlequins in November 2017.

Former London Irish man Yarde has 13 England caps but has not played for his country in more than three years.

"The future at Sale is so exciting and with my best years still ahead, I will continue to grow as a person whilst representing this great club," he said. external-link

Yarde spent most of 2019 out after rupturing knee ligaments but helped Sale to third place in the Premiership after eight games this season.