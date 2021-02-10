Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Oli Morris scored his second Premiership try against Leicester on Saturday

Worcester Warriors centre Oli Morris has agreed his first senior contract with the Premiership club.

The 21-year-old follows a number of other academy graduates in extending his time at Sixways in recent days.

Morris has impressed since his senior try-scoring debut in November 2019 against Russian club Enisei-STM in the European Challenge Cup.

His performances this season have also seen him score two Premiership tries against Exeter and Leicester.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby at the moment and hopefully I can continue to be involved as much as I can," said Morris.

Before joining on an academy deal in the summer of 2019, Morris made a couple of senior appearances for Saracens.

He was also previously dual registered with Ampthill, helping them win promotion from National League One earlier the same year.