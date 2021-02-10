Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

WillGriff John in training a day before the postponed Wales and Scotland Six Nations match in Cardiff in March 2020

Almost 12 months ago, Sale prop WillGriff John was preparing to win his first cap in a Six Nations match against Scotland in Cardiff.

John, 28, had been named in the starting side by Wales coach Wayne Pivac and had finished the final session before he was preparing to run out in front of 74,000 at the Principality Stadium.

But 24 hours before his dream debut, the game was called off because of the coronavirus crisis and John has not been picked in a Wales squad since.

The match was rearranged for October 2020 but John was not included in the autumn campaign or 2021 Six Nations squad.

John insists the experience has made him better prepared for the next opportunity.

"Although it was very tough to go through, it's helped me to be more ready for the next chance, physically and mentally," John told the Scrum V podcast.

"I understand what the environment is like and I'll be ready for it.

"It was a massive eye-opener to how tough international rugby is, even the training let alone the games.

"I'm massively desperate to get back in camp and to get another shot to put the red jersey on."

John says winning his first Welsh cap remains a massive focus as he prepares to leave the English Premiership side Sale to join Scarlets from next season.

The Welsh Rugby Union's 60-cap policy meant Rhondda-raised John wanted to play his domestic rugby in Wales in order to start his international career.

He admits the Scarlets' recent success was a factor in his decision to sign for the region.

''They have been the most successful Welsh team over the last few years," added John.

"I get on very well with some of the boys and I'm looking forward to re-connecting."

John played alongside Scarlets and Wales props Rob Evans and Samson Lee in the 2012 Junior World Cup for Wales Under-20s.

He also admitted there's one ex-prop in particular he's looking forward to working with as he aims to learn from Scarlets' scrum coach and double New Zealand World Cup winner Ben Franks.

"I played against Ben quite a few times during a season in New Zealand," added John.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he'll be able to help me improve as a player."