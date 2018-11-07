Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Pontypridd back-rower Geraint Lewis played 16 times for Wales

Wales women's coach Warren Abrahams has added ex-international Geraint Lewis and former Bristol Bears' athletic performance coach Sam Dodge to his backroom team.

Dodge becomes the physical performance lead, while Lewis joins as an assistant coach in charge of forwards.

Lewis was part of the Wales temporary coaching team last year and will continue his role.

"These are very exciting appointments," said Abrahams.

Wales are preparing for the rearranged 2021 Six Nations in April and the World Cup in New Zealand in September and October.

"Geraint is experienced in the women's programme already and his in-depth knowledge as a forwards coach, and his line-out nous in particular, will be vital for the programme going forward," added Abrahams.

"He brings an added dimension to the coaching team and the more diverse we are as a unit, the more exceptional we will become as a coaching group.

"Sam too is a brilliant appointment. He is an exceptional strength and conditioning talent with a solid philosophy, and has experienced a winning performance environment at Bristol which we will gain from in the women's game.

"Having cut his teeth with Wales women as an intern, it's great to see him back in the programme as we strive to raise standards across the women's game in Wales."