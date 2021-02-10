Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

George North has played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday,14 February

George North is set to be forced to wait for his 100th Wales cap after being ruled out to face Scotland in the Six Nations trip to Murrayfield.

North scored a try but was also injured during the 21-16 victory over Ireland.

Wales face a centre crisis with Johnny Williams and Jonathan Davies already ruled out with Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin set to form the midfield.

Uncapped Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo has also been called into the squad.

Halaholo, 30, was called up against Barbarians in November 2019 but missed the non-capped international after suffering a serious knee injury playing for his region that ruled him out for almost a year.

New Zealand-born Halaholo qualified for Wales through residency after joining Cardiff Blues in 2016.

Veteran British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts has been in form for Dragons his season, but remains training with his region.

Wales have also called up Lloyd Williams and James Botham to the Six Nations squad.

Flanker Dan Lydiate has been released from the squad after suffering a serious knee injury in the 21-16 win over Ireland.

As well as Johnny Williams, wing Hallam Amos and scrum-half Tomos Williams will miss next Saturday's match away to Scotland.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies will be missing for a second consecutive game at Murrayfield having been unavailable to face Ireland because of his ankle injury.

Tomos Williams is in danger of missing the rest of the tournament with the hamstring problem he suffered against Ireland.

His Cardiff Blues team-mate Lloyd Williams has been summoned ahead of Ospreys nine Rhys Webb, whose pace and speed of pass were questioned by Pivac when the Six Nations squad was named in January.

Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy are the other scrum-halves in the squad with Davies in line to be handed a starting spot in Edinburgh.

Wing Josh Adams is also absent for Scotland as he serves the second game of a two-match ban for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Liam Williams will be back after suspension having being sent off for Scarlets against Cardiff Blues last month and is in line to replace the concussed Amos.