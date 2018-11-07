Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Agustin Creevy joined Irish from Super Rugby side Jaguares and has also played in France

London Irish's Argentine hooker Agustin Creevy has signed a new deal with the Premiership side.

The 35-year-old, who has a record 89 caps for the Pumas, moved to the club in August and has gone on to score five tries in 12 appearances for the Exiles.

The club has not confirmed the length of Creevy's new contract.

"My family love it here in London and ever since we arrived last year, we have felt at home," Creevy told the London Irish website. external-link

"I am now looking forward to focusing on my performances on the pitch to help the team as much as I can."

Declan Kidney, London Irish's director of rugby, said: "Agustin is a consummate professional and a great influence for everyone at London Irish.

"He has made a big impact both on and off the pitch since he joined up with us and we look forward to seeing this grow over the coming years."