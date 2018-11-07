Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Schwarz has also played top-flight rugby in Italy, with Top-12 side Rugby Colorno

Wasps have signed scrum-half Alex Schwarz on a short-term loan deal from Championship side Cornish Pirates.

The 27-year-year will provide cover for the Premiership side, who are without Dan Robson and Will Porter.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said: "We needed to bring in some more cover at scrum-half.

"Alex is an experienced player who will add a lot to our young scrum-half group for the next month or so. We look forward to welcoming him."

Pirates prop forward Marlen Walker, 32, also moved to Wasps on loan earlier this month.

Blackett added: "It is obvious from how easily their loan players have adapted to our set-up, that they are a very well-coached club."

Joint Pirates head coach Gavin Cattle said: "We feel that any such opportunities for our squad members to be involved at a higher level benefits both the player and also, of course, us a team.

"Sending Schwarzy there is another example.

"He has a quick service and is a player who can add tempo to a game, which will benefit Wasps with the brand of rugby they play."