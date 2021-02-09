Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

O'Mahony is sent off by referee Wayne Barnes in the 14th minute at the Principality Stadium

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony has been given a three-match ban for his red card offence in his side's Six Nations defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

O'Mahony was dismissed by referee Wayne Barnes in the 14th minute of Sunday's match for dangerous play.

The Munster captain became the first Ireland player to be sent off in the Six Nations.

O'Mahony will miss Ireland's games with France, Italy and Scotland but will be available to face England on 20 March.

He was sent off for leading with his forearm into the face of Wales prop Tomas Francis as the forward lay in a ruck.

O'Mahony appeared before an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

The committee found that the Ireland player's actions amounted to "reckless contact with the head" and found that the entry point was mid-range, which carries a six-week suspension.

However, the fact there were no off-field aggravating factors as well as the player's record and conduct in the hearing, O'Mahony received a 50% reduction of sanction in mitigation.