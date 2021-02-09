Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Robbie Henshaw scores a try in Ireland's Six Nations defeat by France in Paris in October last year

Six Nations 2021: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 14 February Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Former flanker David Wallace says Ireland have a chance to "get back in the saddle and lay down a marker" in Sunday's Six Nations game against France at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland lost 21-16 to Wales last weekend while France beat Italy 50-10.

"They have a chance to put things right," said 72-times capped Wallace.

"A chance to say 'that wasn't us, this is the real team', there is enough experience and enough talent in this Irish team to do that this week."

The former Munster forward told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time: "There maybe won't be as much expected of Ireland this weekend but it's about winning the next game. Momentum is so important and winning at home is so important.

"If you start with two losses it's a very tough road back from there."

Wallace believes Ireland may "need to hang in there" against a seemingly rejuvenated French team, who finished second behind England in last year's tournament.

"At times France can just blitz you from the start of the game but the thing to remember is when you do get a little purple patch is that sometimes their heads can drop, their heads can go out of the game," he said.

"Look at Munster's away win over Clermont in the Champions Cup. That can happen against French teams. You just have to hang in there and you can maybe finish the stronger.

"A good Irish start would be great to not let them get up a head of steam, especially away from home.

"You need to put in those big hits, be clinical, not give away silly penalties and look very composed in defence. Hopefully we can make it a long day for them."

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont has been in fine form for France

Dupont 'can pull out miracle passes'

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont inspired his side to their convincing opening win over the Italians, scoring one try himself and setting up three others.

"Dupont can pull out miracle passes and that offloading, free-flowing game seems to be back which is great for the neutral bystander," said Wallace of the apparent return of French flair.

"The organisation around the breakdown area is a key one. Those three defenders either side of the ruck have to be nailed on every time. There'll be a big focus on that.

"Reading the situation is going to be massive for us and having that confidence in defence."

