England had just 38% possession and 42% territory in their defeat by Scotland. They also conceded 10 penalties in the first 30 minutes

Coach Eddie Jones says England "tried to do too many things" as an attempt to revamp their gameplan fell flat in a Six Nations defeat by Scotland.

England were beaten 11-6 at Twickenham as the visitors clinched a first away win over their rivals in 38 years.

Before the match, Jones had spoken about "adapting and evolving" their style towards "better rugby".

"We had a short preparation time and maybe because of that we tried to do too many things," Jones told BBC Sport.

"Then you get on the field and you look like you can't do anything."

England play Italy in their second match of the championship on Saturday, a team they have beaten in all 27 of their previous meetings.

"We just need to focus back on the things we can do," Jones added.

"It's a combination of the physical, the selection, the emotional and the tactical. We didn't have the right blend. It's like a chemistry.

"Sometimes that blend is not right and the team can look terrible, and that's how we were on Saturday. But we are not a terrible team."

'The goal was never to win one cap'

Obano, the cousin of England second row Maro Itoje, has recovered from a serious knee ligament injury in 2018 to win his first cap

Bath prop Beno Obano won his first cap off the bench in the defeat, three years after first being called up to an England senior squad.

With Mako Vunipola returning from injury for this weekend's game, he has more front-row competition, but the 26-year-old says he wants a lengthy international career.

"The goal was never to win one cap," he told BBC Sport.

"The whole goal is to contribute as much as I can to England. I want to do it as many times as I can. That will probably be the goal for the whole of the rest of my career."

Obano rapped alongside his rugby as a youngster and, as is the tradition for England players winning their first cap, was asked to sing a song to mark the occasion.

"I'm retired, I don't make music any more!" he replied when asked if he performed one of his own songs.

"I did Notorious B.I.G's Juicy. I think people enjoyed it, they clapped which means it must have been all right!"