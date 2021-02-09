Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Facundo Gigena joined Leicester in January 2018 and made 45 appearances in all competitions

London Irish have confirmed the signing of loose-head prop Facundo Gigena after his release by Leicester Tigers.

The 26-year-old Argentine joins Irish following the announcement of the departure of Sekope Kepu.

Kepu, 35, Australia's most-capped international prop, cited family health reasons for his decision.

Former Jaguares player Gigena was one of two to leave Leicester by mutual consent on Monday, alongside Australian second row Blake Enever.