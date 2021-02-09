London Irish: Ex-Leicester prop Facundo Gigena joins Exiles
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
London Irish have confirmed the signing of loose-head prop Facundo Gigena after his release by Leicester Tigers.
The 26-year-old Argentine joins Irish following the announcement of the departure of Sekope Kepu.
Kepu, 35, Australia's most-capped international prop, cited family health reasons for his decision.
Former Jaguares player Gigena was one of two to leave Leicester by mutual consent on Monday, alongside Australian second row Blake Enever.