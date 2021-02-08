Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens will start their Championship campaign in Penzance on 6 March against Cornish Pirates

The 2020-21 Championship fixtures have been issued following loan assurances to clubs over the government's Winter Sports Survival Package.

Eleven of the 12 clubs - except for London Scottish - have elected to invest in Covid testing to allow the season to commence on 6 March.

Scottish will be allowed to compete again at second-tier level in 2021-22.

Five-times Premiership champions Saracens, relegated over financial wrongdoing, start at Cornish Pirates.

The 11 teams will each play 10 matches, either home or away, before the top two contest a two-leg play-off final to determine who goes up to the Premiership for 2021-22, "subject to meeting the current minimum standards criteria".

Bedfordshire club Ampthill, who warned on 31 January that they might not be able to compete, will be at home to Doncaster Knights in their opening game.

Ealing Trailfinders, runners-up to Newcastle Falcons in last season's curtailed competition, start away to Nottingham.

Richmond, the National League One 2019-20 champion, must travel to Gloucestershire in the opening round to face Hartpury University.

Coventry will host Bedford Blues, while Jersey Reds will have the first of the bye weeks caused by London Scottish's non-participation.

With the country still in lockdown, and no immediate prospect of fans being allowed to return to sports grounds, the Championship hope to stream as many of the matches as possible.