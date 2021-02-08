Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Beck Cutting represented England at the world Under-20s championship in France in 2018

Worcester Warriors hooker Beck Cutting has extended his contract with the Premiership club by signing a new undisclosed-length deal.

Cutting, 22, who agreed his first full contract with Warriors last summer, has made 14 first-team appearances, nd scored his first try against Wasps at the Ricoh Arena in August.

"He's a terrific team man," said Warriors boss Alan Solomons.

"He is a quality hooker who I firmly believe will one day play for England,"

Cutting has already represented England at Under-20 level in the world championship in France in 2018 and is in the final year of a Sport and Social Sciences degree at Bath University.

Warriors are 11th in the Premiership, having lost all their eight league and cup games since beating London Irish on the opening weekend of the season.