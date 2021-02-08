Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Blake Enever only made six appearances for Tigers

Leicester Tigers have allowed forwards Facundo Gigena and Blake Enever to leave before the end of their contracts with the club.

Loose-head prop Gigena, 26, was signed in January 2018 from Argentine Super Rugby team the Jaguares and made 45 appearances for the Premiership club.

Second-rower Enever, 29, joined in July 2020 from Australian side the Brumbies.

He played just six times for Leicester, but has been allowed to move back to his native Australia.