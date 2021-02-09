Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Carwyn Tuipulotu was educated at Sedbergh School in Cumbria before linking up with the Scarlets Academy from Newcastle Falcons two seasons ago.

Scarlets have confirmed teenage back-rower Carwyn Tuipulotu has signed a four-year contract with the region.

The 19-year-old has been handed his first professional contract after making his competitive debut against Leinster in January 2021.

"I feel like I am settled and really at home here," said Tuipulotu.

He is the son of former Tonga international Katilimoni, who played club rugby in Wales for Dunvant and Neath.

Tuipulotu is also a cousin of England brothers Billy and Mako Vunipola, while he is also related to Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Capped at Wales Under-16s and Under-18s level, he is currently part of the Wales Under-20s group training for the forthcoming Six Nations.

He is also in the first year of a philosophy degree at Swansea University, combining his studies with his professional rugby career.

"There are a lot of senior players who have been a great help to me, they are like my big brothers," said Tuipulotu.

"I am learning a huge amount from their experiences and that can only help me develop my game.

"It is a case of working hard in training and to keep on learning. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds at the Scarlets."

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney added: "Carwyn is clearly a young man with a big future ahead of him."

"Athletically, Carwyn is phenomenal and we feel a real responsibility to provide him with the best opportunity and environment to progress. It's about making sure we do the right thing by him so he can become the player we hope he will be.

"He has already made a big impact around the group and one of the plans we had with Sione Kalamafoni coming to the club was to provide a bit of mentorship from a man who understands how to train and be an ultimate professional.

"Carwyn has already had a taste of senior rugby and I am sure Scarlets fans are looking forward to seeing a lot more of him over the coming seasons."