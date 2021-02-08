Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Egerton played his last game for England in 1990

Dave Egerton, the former Bath and England back row, has died at the age of 59.

Egerton won seven England caps and played for the British and Irish Lions against France in 1989.

He made 163 appearances for Bath during a decade at The Rec.

The Premiership club called Egerton: "A wonderful gentleman and talented player, taken from us far too soon. Our thoughts and love go out to his family and friends."

Egerton's 10 years at The Rec coincided with a period of sustained success under Jack Rowell, with Bath winning five league titles and five domestic cups.

He also worked as a radio pundit for BBC Bristol.