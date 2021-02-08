Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland played 63 minutes with 14 men after Peter O'Mahony's red card in Cardiff

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says Peter O'Mahony and Billy Burns will bounce back stronger after Sunday's Six Nations defeat by Wales.

Flanker O'Mahony was dismissed after 14 minutes in Cardiff for an elbow to the head of prop Tomas Francis.

Ireland were pushing for a decisive score when replacement fly-half Burns missed touch with the last kick of the game as Wales triumphed 21-16.

"Guys don't do these things on purpose," said Farrell.

The Ireland head coach said that O'Mahony was frustrated by his error of judgement and insisted his team still have plenty to play for in the tournament, beginning at home to France next week.

"Obviously he's gutted. It hampers the team and Pete's hurting at this moment in time," Farrell added.

"The players will feel sorry for themselves for a couple of hours then bring the best version of themselves tomorrow.

"Enough of us know about the Six Nations to know it is not won on the first day. We have a very good French side coming over next week and we will back ourselves against anyone in the Aviva."

Despite O'Mahony's red card, Ireland were ahead at the break thanks to 13 unanswered points through Tadhg Beirne's try and the boot of captain Johnny Sexton.

However, Ireland's error count increased after the break which allowed Wales back into the game through George North and Louis Rees-Zammit.

'One or two silly penalties' cost us - Ireland head coach Farrell

With the clock in the red, Burns attempted to put a penalty into the corner which would have provided the opportunity for Ireland to snatch an unlikely victory. But the Ulster fly-half missed his target and put the ball out of touch in the in-goal area with the last act of the game.

Farrell backed Burns to bounce back from his wayward kick: "I shook his hand, it is not the reason we lost the game, we've all missed touch at some time. The magnitude of it, he'll learn from it."

Farrell's side also suffered some injury issues in the defeat, with James Ryan and fly-half Sexton forced off for head injury assessments. However Farrell insists there is "not too much to be concerned about" for the France game in Dublin on Sunday.