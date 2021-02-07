Ireland played 63 minutes with 14 men after Peter O'Mahony's red card in Cardiff

Johnny Sexton said he was proud of 14-man Ireland's effort but key errors let his side down in Sunday's 21-16 defeat by Wales in the Six Nations.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony was sent off after 13 minutes but Ireland regrouped to lead 13-6 at half-time.

However Ireland's error count grew after the restart and the defeat was sealed when Billy Burns missed touch with the final kick of the game.

"We only have ourselves to blame," said the Ireland captain.

"We spoke about discipline earlier in the week and that let us down at key times as well as some key unforced errors."

Sexton said Ireland "regathered well" after O'Mahony's red card for a reckless elbow to the head of prop Tomas Francis but questioned whether several Welsh challenges went unpunished by referee Wayne Barnes, citing a tackle by Johnny Williams on Garry Ringrose.

"I'm proud of the boys and I'm proud of the effort," said the fly-half.

"Ultimately it came down to a few mistakes at key times and the rub of the green as well. We get red carded for a high tackle and they don't get penalised for one."

The 35-year-old said he had sympathy for his replacement Billy Burns, who sent one kick straight out of play as Ireland chased the game before missing a crucial penalty into the corner with the last kick of the match when the clock was in the red.

"As a 10 you have to go for it and you have to try and put it five metres out, I did the same thing in the corner" added Sexton.

"He did have to go for it. There is a big difference between going 10 metres out and going five metres because that gives you a chance to score. Sometimes you miss and sometimes you get it and you are the hero."