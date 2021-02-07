Six Nations: Wales beat 14-man Ireland 21-16 in tense opener

By Gareth Griffiths

Josh Navidi and Alun Wyn Jones try to halt Ireland
Josh Navidi and Alun Wyn Jones recovered from injuries to face Ireland
Wales: (6) 21
Tries: North, Rees-Zammit Cons: Halfpenny Pens: Halfpenny 3
Ireland: (13) 16
Tries: Beirne Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 2, Burns

Wales took advantage of Peter O'Mahony's 14th minute red card to beat Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

Flanker O'Mahony became the first Irishman to be sent off in the Six Nations following a reckless elbow to the head of prop Tomas Francis.

Ireland bounced back to lead 13-6 at half-time through a Tadhg Beirne try and Johnny Sexton's boot.

Tries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit and 11 points from Leigh Halfpenny sealed success for Wales.

It was a fourth win for Wales coach Wayne Pivac in 11 competitive matches and the first against a leading nation following previous successes against Italy and Georgia.

Ireland are still to win an away game under Andy Farrell despite the 14 men of Ireland enjoyed territory and possession advantage while Wales' forwards dominated the tackle charts.

Relief was the main emotion for the home side in a frantic finale.

After playing the autumn series at Parc y Scarlets, Wales returned to their Principality Stadium home after the iconic ground had been used as a coronavirus hospital in 2020. The eerie Cardiff city centre atmosphere belied what the Welsh capital would usually be like on international day.

After a period of experimentation, Pivac returned to some tried-and-tested men by picking the most experienced Wales starting side in history.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones played his first game for two months after recovering from a knee injury and was sporting a black eye following an altercation in training with Jake Ball, who was not named in the squad.

Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate earned a first cap since the win against Australia in November 2018, while Scarlets' Ken Owens returned at hooker.

With British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies injured, George North again lined up in the centre.

Suspension for Liam Williams and Josh Adams, the latter due to a Covid-19 breach, meant Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit made his Six Nations debut while Hallam Amos returned on the other wing.

Farrell had added former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell to his coaching team. Captain Johnny Sexton won a 96th Ireland cap after recovering from a hamstring injury to take part in a 12th Six Nations campaign.

A cagey start saw Leigh Halfpenny open the scoring before his opposite number Hugo Keenan demonstrated his attacking abilities with an incisive break.

Lydiate's return was cut short after his right leg buckled underneath him, forcing the flanker off to be replaced by Josh Navidi.

The game's controversial moment came in the 14th minute when O'Mahony was red carded for a reckless arm to the head of Francis when trying to clear out a ruck.

Referee Wayne Barnes showed the Munster man a deserved red and it looked as if the game's complexion would change.

Irish indiscipline continued with a high tackle from Sexton on Johnny Williams allowing Halfpenny to double the lead.

Wales centre Williams and Ireland lock James Ryan were both forced off with head injuries before Sexton opened the Ireland account with two penalties to level the scores.

Wales' line-out woes continued and another failure set up the platform for Robbie Henshaw to burst through a missed Justin Tipuric tackle to release Josh van der Flier with Tadhg Beirne following up to dive over.

Sexton converted as Ireland deservedly led 13-6 at half-time, at which point Wales lost scrum-half Tomos Williams to a hamstring injury to the final move of the half.

It was a masterful first-half performance of game management orchestrated by Sexton as Wales were starved of possession and forced to make three times as many tackles as the visitors.

Replacement scrum-half Gareth Davies entered the fray before North crossed for Wales' opening try with an excellent break for his 42nd Wales try in his 99th international. Halfpenny missed the conversion as Wales trailed by two points.

The hosts regained the lead with a fantastic finish from Rees-Zammit in the right-hand corner with Halfpenny converting.

A thunderous charge from CJ Stander bounced Faletau on his backside before a Halfpenny penalty gave Wales an eight-point advantage.

Wales rung the changes which included a major backline reshuffle with replacement fly-half Callum Sheedy coming on for wing Amos. The alterations included Biggar moving to full-back and Halfpenny switching to the wing.

Ireland lost Sexton after his head caught the left knee of Tipuric before his replacement Burns reduced the deficit to five points with a penalty.

In a frantic finale, Gareth Davies needlessly kicked the ball away with 10 seconds left before Tipuric produced a wonderful tackle on Garry Ringrose as Ireland battered away at the Wales defence.

Ireland had a final chance, but Burns inexplicably kicked the ball dead from a penalty as a relieved Wales secured victory.

Line-ups

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Luke Pearce (England) & Alex Ruiz (France)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

  • 79:50 in the clock, 5 points ahead, Wales on possession.......random punt forward to concede possession to Ireland.

    Complete lack of understanding of the match situation.

    • tigersimon replied:
      Agreed. Complete lack of awareness, resulted in a further 4 extra minutes of Irish possession.

  • As a Wales fan I'll take the win, but the performance was absolutely woeful. I still don't understand what we're trying to do in attack.

    Fair play to Ireland. Definitely the better team.

  • Gareth Davies. Words fail me. Thanks for the extra anxiety mate.

    • RevJames replied:
      This, slowing down possession for his own team and those tedious box kicks.

  • Best team lost today. We (Wales) really poor after the red card. Ireland better in every department. Depressing!

    • The Muffin Man replied:
      Apart from the points one... the one that counts

  • Not a great game at all but Gareth Davies nearly gave me a heart attack, what was he thinking!?

    • gwdychan replied:
      Amateur. Very poor game management

  • BBC : STOP MESSING AROUND WITH SOUND EFFECTS.
    Originally, they piped in crowd noise because silence was deemed unnatural. But some fool inserting cheers - and even gasps, whistles and boos - is not only wildly unnatural and mistimed by delay, but infuriatingly meddlesome control of what should just be live sport.

    • Graeme H replied:
      Absolutely...idiotic ‘plastic crowd’ noises were an unesseccary distraction and what was with the music to entertain at half time so loud that it interfered with hearing what the pundits were saying....

  • England fan. Thank you Wales and Ireland for a great game after the dross we served up yesterday.

    • TJmaxx replied:
      Scotland fan. I quite enjoyed yesterdy's game

  • Wayne Barnes - best performance by an Englishman this weekend 🤣

    • afcbrossco replied:
      Without a doubt. Brilliant refereeing.

  • What a prize idiot Peter O'Mahony is, an absolutely needless red card which without any doubt cost his team the game. We struggled to contain 14 of them, I strongly doubt we would have held 15 out so credit to Ireland.
    Gareth Davies must be relieved.
    Well done Wales and tough luck Ireland. I'm sure Scots are already rubbing their hands!

  • I was worried and rightly so but a win is a win and it’s the first meaningful one under Pivac.

    Rees Zammit looks a real talent, North should be on the other wing in place of Amos.

    Our line out is shocking as is some of our decision making, I’m looking at you Gareth Davies, kicking away on 79 minutes and inviting pressure. Pure stupidity.

    Looking forward to the Scotland game.

  • Second red of the season for O'Mahony. That's the end of his ^N and possibly Lions place as well.

  • Pivac. Please go. Now. That embarrassing win, just papered over the massive cracks that are evident in the coaching and selection being employed

  • Hopefully that was POMs last game for Ireland.

  • Huge credit to Ireland for the way they responded after the sending off. Glad to get the win. Great finish by Rees-Zammit. Wales have to improve at the line out, but scrum looking better.

  • Hard to find any encouragement for Wales in this one. Scraping a lucky win against 14 men doesn't cut it. Ireland would have won comfortably had it been 15 v 15

    • jackgarvey replied:
      A side with a disgraceful 6 like IOMahony does not deserve a victory, dose it?

  • Gutting for Burns at the end there, although it may have cost them, he isn't the reason they lost. Without O'Mahoney's stupid, stupid red card Ireland would've surely been out of sight. Wales should be worried they scraped a lucky win against 14 men. Anyway on to next week, shaping up to be a close championship, my money is on France.

  • Wales got out of jail today. POM got his just desserts as he has done that to many players in the Pro14 and got away with it. Ireland should have won, but they didn't. Great displays by AWJ, Tipuric & Wyn Jones but my MoM was Henshaw .. nailed on Lions place IMHO.

  • Dreadful display by Wales, stuttered to a win against a spirited and gutsy Ireland. Wales showed lack of ambition with 15 v 14.
    This does not help Pivac who imho has no idea.

    • Puzzy-SnatchWitch replied:
      you're right. Wales won, and a win is such a loss. What a huge disappointment to have scraped to a win, when a loss was expected by the likes of you. England by contrasr were dialbolical and played worse than high school girls. But that was a great win for Wales, at last a major scalp. If Wales stuttered, Ireland were a disabled train wreck.

  • What a disgraceful Tuilagi style head shot from O Mahony. Ireland deserve a win when they resort to those cheap fouls. A long ban is heading the Munster man,s way.

    • The Uncomfortable Truth replied:
      Once a thug, always a thug.

  • Entertaining game of rugby, both sides made mistakes. Game over, move on. Congratulations to Wales.

