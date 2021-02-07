Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Italy should face the prospect of relegation from the Six Nations after their 50-10 hammering by France in the 2021 tournament opener, according to former Wales captain Sam Warburton.

The Azzurri suffered a 28th consecutive Six Nations defeat in a seven-tries-to-one trouncing in Rome.

Warburton said: "I think enough's enough now.

"Italy just don't have the strength in depth from a playing pool point of view."

The former two-tour British and Irish Lions captain says Georgia, who have dominated Europe's second tier in recent years, should be given the chance to take over from Italy in the Six Nations via a play-off.

Italy joined Europe's top teams in the competition in 2000, but have not won in the tournament since their 22-19 2015 triumph against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Two of their teams - Benetton and Zebre - play in the Pro14 against teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland and in non-Covid 19 times, South Africa.

But poor international form has led to past debate about Italy's Six Nations involvement.

"I think there's got to be a change and it's not just throwing your toys out of the pram after one game," Warburton told the BBC in the build-up to Wales' opener against Ireland in Cardiff.

"For quite a few years now Italy haven't really been competitive.

"I personally think that there's got to be promotion and relegation in the Six Nations.

"Say if it was last year for example and it was Georgia who won the second-tier competition.

"We can't keep putting the glass ceiling on these teams in Europe because how do we know what the growth in Europe is going to be like if you constantly have that glass ceiling there?

"If that's the case, if Italy come bottom and say Georgia win, I think the next international window Georgia should travel to Italy, so they still get home advantage and another chance to stay in the competition.

"Then you have a play-off game to get in the Six Nations.

"I think you'll get some pretty good TV viewings for sure. I'd love to see that."

Warburton, who was part of the Wales coaching staff last season, added: "They're just not good enough to compete at this level right now."

Fellow former Lions captain and England 2003 World Cup winning skipper Johnson also expressed his disappointment at Italy's efforts against France.

The ex-England boss added: "It was far too easy for France, they can attack, they've got tries in them and they're great to watch, but we're sitting here cringing really.

"It was far, far to easy for them.

"Even when we've beaten Italy in the past, they always made it a game.

"You had to go and beat them and they were tough defensively, they were physical, they made it very difficult for you.

"They kept hold of possession and kept it away from you, but yesterday it was far too easy."