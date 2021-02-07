Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Townsend backs Scotland players amid kneeling controversy

Scottish Rugby say they support those players who have been criticised for not taking a knee before Saturday's historic Calcutta Cup win over England.

All but four of the Scotland team stayed standing, as did some England players and the match officials.

There was no directive from World Rugby or the Six Nations other than that there would be a minute's silence to demonstrate opposition to racism.

Scottish Rugby say it is up to each individual player how they mark it.

The union add that they "fully support" efforts to end discrimination and confirmed that similar tributes will be paid before Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Wales at Murrayfield.

A silence was held at each of Scotland Autumn Nations Cup matches late last year and none of the players kneeled during those.

"Our players are free to demonstrate their support for this important issue in the way they see fit," read a Scottish Rugby statement.

Coach Gregor Townsend told BBC Scotland he "100%" backs his players and said it had not been discussed as a squad beforehand.

Of the England side, Billy Vunipola and Ben Earl have previously spoken about why they don't kneel. Similarly, the Exeter Chiefs players among the team have chosen not to in previous matches.

Scotland won the match 11-6 for their first victory over England at Twickenham since 1983.