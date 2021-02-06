Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins suffered their first defeat on the field this season after losing 7-6 at Exeter

Harlequins remain top of the Premier 15s table despite losing 7-6 at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

It was Quins' first defeat on the field this season although Saracens were awarded a bonus-point win when their fixture was postponed last month.

Quins have appealed against the decision which means they stay top for now, even after second-place Sarries thumped DMP Durham Sharks 73-3.

McKinley Hunt scored in the second minute to hand Exeter victory.

Sarries scored 11 tries, including a hat-trick against bottom club DMP in a comfortable away win.

Meanwhile, Wasps scored three tries in either half as they cruised past Worcester 40-3 to stay third.

Six different try scorers crossed the line for Loughborough Lightning as they beat Bristol 42-14 to remain fourth.

Gloucester-Hartpury recorded their fifth win of the campaign with a 26-7 victory over Sale Sharks.