Premier 15s: Harlequins remain top despite Exeter defeat
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins remain top of the Premier 15s table despite losing 7-6 at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.
It was Quins' first defeat on the field this season although Saracens were awarded a bonus-point win when their fixture was postponed last month.
Quins have appealed against the decision which means they stay top for now, even after second-place Sarries thumped DMP Durham Sharks 73-3.
McKinley Hunt scored in the second minute to hand Exeter victory.
Sarries scored 11 tries, including a hat-trick against bottom club DMP in a comfortable away win.
Meanwhile, Wasps scored three tries in either half as they cruised past Worcester 40-3 to stay third.
Six different try scorers crossed the line for Loughborough Lightning as they beat Bristol 42-14 to remain fourth.
Gloucester-Hartpury recorded their fifth win of the campaign with a 26-7 victory over Sale Sharks.