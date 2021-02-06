England 6-11 Scotland: Eddie Jones says he takes responsibility for Twickenham defeat

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments75

England head coach Eddie Jones has said he "takes responsibility" for their first home loss to Scotland since 1983.

The hosts were beaten 11-6 in their opening game of the Six Nations, with Scotland wing Duhan van Der Merwe scoring the only try of the game at Twickenham on Saturday.

"I didn't prepare the team well enough," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We just had one of those days. We don't have many, but we had a bad day today."

Defending champions England conceded 11 penalties, compared with Scotland's four, in a lacklustre performance.

Jones said the visitors "played tough, edged the set-piece and won in the air".

"We just could not get in the game. We were not at the races today," said the 61-year-old Australian.

"I thought we fought back into the game well. With the possession and territory they had, we hung in the game and had a chance to win at the end, which is a great credit to our players considering we were off the pace."

England 6-11 Scotland: England 'weren't at the races' in Twickenham defeat - Eddie Jones

England host Italy in their next game on 13 February (14:15 GMT) and Jones says his side "will do everything we can" to get their first win of the 2021 tournament.

He added: "If you look at the world at the moment, we are just grateful we can play rugby. We will just suck it up.

"We have Italy next and we will be ready for the next Test match. We will do everything we can."

England 6-11 Scotland: Gregor Townsend delighted for players after famous Six Nations win
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Eddie is a dinosaur of a coach. The game has moved on and so should Eddie. The RFU should pay Pat Lam whatever money he wants to take over and then we might see some decent rugby.

  • England have flattered to deceive for a while now.Stuttered to a Late Nations league win over a depleted france team and a lot of us have been saying for ages there is far too much hand to boot rugby being played.Lethal to kick the ball back to the Scots with the likes of Hogg waiting for the ball to come back almost immediately at every play.Such a waste of all the talented pace in the backs.

  • I’m 35. I’ve watched Scotland get flustered for years. Never have I seen them have so many problems yet solve them all. Itoje was all over price - but they sorted it out. Turner couldn’t throw into a line out - yet he did. Russell yellow card and yet no points conceded. Superb - and all the England fans - the excuses are?????????????

  • I thought it really showed that the Saracens boys had not played any meaningful rugby as they were well off the pace. They were slow and off the pace.

  • Only saw the last ten mins.. then post match analysis. As an English man, I’m pleased to see Scotland win. Looked well deserved. Hope they can stay at this level for years to come.

  • Utterly embarrassing. The sooner England get rid of Jones and offer Rob Baxter a king's ransom to take over, the better.

  • England looked asleep from the Anthem onwards.

  • Philo

    Spot on comment 🙏🙏🙏

  • Eddie, Scotland did have 75% of possession because we kept kicking the ball the to them to run back. Even in attack in their half we kicked. So much talent out wide please look to use them.

  • Seems odd to me that he chose so many sarries players who haven’t played all season rather than pick on form, Farrell was awful and attack was non-existent

  • Eddie Jones talks a big game and lives off Japan besting a weak South African team. That was a shambles and England have gone backwards and backwards. 60 mins to get the ball into the hands of the outside centre.

  • England should break the bank and get Pat Lamb and Shaun Edwards ASAP

    • Daveyboy12 replied:
      Absolutely hit the nail on the head ... but I would like to see Pat back at his Falcons family home ... selfish I know

  • Just watched Jones interview and fair play he took it on the chin and fronted up. No excuses, Scotland were better and out played ENG all areas.
    Everyone criticizes him but he doesn't deflect blame or responsibility.

  • Think the question is, are England as good as as they think they are

    • Steve D replied:
      No but they are not as bad as today either. They lost to better team on day, it happens. Learn and move on.

  • England kick the ball = Scotland get possession = England give away penalty x repeat = Scotland win. Really poor tactics from England, yet again no plan B. Sad, but referee had biggest impact on the game.

  • We will never win a World Cup with Eddie in charge

  • It wasn’t really a chance to win at the end Eddie. They were still about 40 yards from the Scotland line, it was just possession.

  • England seem to have a problem preparing, rwc final, autumn cup final, Scotland. Why do they seem to act like it’s already won before kick off?

  • Be interesting to see if Jones makes necessary changes. Scotland were excellent and deserved win but Eng were woeful. Itoje and Curry apart most were average at best and some - Youngs, Farrell, Daley were awful. Can't though see wholesale changes.

    • PRinLondon replied:
      Farrell is a manufactured player. Cant tackle properly, tactical kicking awful, no attacking spark hence Ford having to play. He would never play for France or NZ ... I don’t get the hype

  • Just go - you are arrogant and stubborn and this is the just the latest in a long decline since the ABs game in the 2019 RWC. We are losing an opportunity with this coach and his selections.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured