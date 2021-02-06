Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend embraced outstanding captain Stuart Hogg after the match

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says his side have the chance do to something special after blowing the Six Nations wide open with a first win at Twickenham since 1983.

A try from Duhan van der Merwe and six points from the boot of Finn Russell earned the Scots a shock victory against defending champions England.

Scotland face Wales at Murrayfield next week.

"I'm very proud of the performance," Townsend told BBC Radio 5 live.

"And there's a lot more to come from players. Someone showed me a stat the other day that we've only won three of our first 20 Six Nations games.

"That gives us an opportunity to do more than we have in the past."

England were the favourites to win the crown again, but struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Scotland dominated possession and territory and might have added to their score.

After Wales at Murrayfield, Townsend's side face France in Paris before hosting Ireland and Italy.

"Home games don't really count now, as much as they did in the past," Townsend added.

"We've got three home games which could've been a good season for us, now we've got to work hard at home. We can build on today's performance and be better.

"It's definitely a monkey off our backs," Townsend added of ending the long wait for a win in London.

"We had one win last year in Wales when we hadn't won there for a while. Now to get the Twickenham monkey off our back, we'll grow in a lot of confidence."

'One of the best performances ever' - analysis

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown on BBC Radio Scotland

We were saying all the way through the second half that they needed to get more on the scoreboard and make the pressure count. But they didn't have to because their defence was outstanding.

So much work has gone into these guys in defence over the last year. And to find that bit of extra spark from the autumn and to be able to dig in and win this type of game - I'm so pleased. What a win.

Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol on BBC Radio 5 Live

It was one of the best performances we have ever put in, creativity, physicality, good kicking and an intensity and togetherness, and fully deserved.

That is as dominant a performance from Scotland against England for over 30 years. Outstanding, an unbelievably good 80-minute performance.

