Italy 10-50 France: France score seven tries in Six Nations opener

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v France
Italy: (3) 10
Try: Sperandio Pen: Garbisi Con: Garbisi
France: (24) 50
Tries: Cretin, Fickou, Vincent, Dulin, Dupont, Thomas (2) Pen: Jalibert Cons: Jalibert 6

France swept Italy aside to start the 2021 Six Nations with an emphatic 50-10 bonus-point win in Rome.

The 2020 runners-up never looked back after Dylan Cretin scored in the fifth minute for the first of seven tries.

Teddy Thomas crossed twice, while scrum-half Antoine Dupont set up three tries as well as scoring himself.

Italy's only try came from Luca Sperandio but the inexperienced Azzuri could do nothing to prevent their 28th consecutive Six Nations defeat.

France coach Fabien Galthie will know his side will face a much tougher test when they play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Les Bleus' next outing, while opposite number Franco Smith is set for a daunting few weeks, starting with a trip to Twickenham to face England next Saturday.

Dupont, the 2020 championship's player of the tournament, laid on his side's second try when his subtle chip ahead was picked up by Gael Fickou.

Even better was to follow when the Toulouse number nine brilliantly offloaded the ball over his shoulder in a tackle to allow Arthur Vincent to go in under the posts.

Italy showed signs of promise for the rest of the first half only to fade away in a brutal spell early in the second half that saw France stretch away.

Brice Dulin went over in the corner after collecting Gabin Villiere's kick ahead, then Dupont scored his try under the posts after Thomas looked inside to find him.

Dupont returned the favour for Thomas' first try three minutes later, but Italy had their best moment soon after when Sperandio's skill saw the winger collect his own kick ahead to go over in the corner.

But France extended their lead with seven minutes left when Dulin's feed inside gave Thomas the chance to cross for the second time.

'France are the real deal' - analysis

Former England fly-half Paul Grayson on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: France have pace and power and players with jet shoes on the wings. They are the real deal. They will have much sterner tests to come but they are heading in the right direction at a very quick pace and have players to come back in such as Romain Ntamack.

Italy had a very young team and will find bits where they can find positives but frankly it looked like too many of their team were playing on the big stage for the first time. They have a lot of thinking to do.

Line-ups

Italy: Trulla; Sperandio, Zanon, Brex, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Rimpelli, Bigi, Riccioni, Lazzaroni, Sisi, Negri, Meyer, Lamaro.

Replacements: Lucchesi, Fischetti, Zilocchi, Cannone, Ruzza, Mbanda, Palazzani, Canna.

France: Dulin; Thomas, Vincent, Fickou, Villiere; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Le Roux, Willemse, Cretin, Alldritt, Ollivon (capt).

Replacements: Bourgarit, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Jelonch, Serin, Carbonel, Penaud.

  • Every year I always root for Italy and I’m always hopeful they’ll beat Scotland . They don’t even come close anymore . Just what is the point

  • Rome v Tbilisi for a weekend away no competition

  • Well deserved by France, they're looking pretty dangerous this year. Italy well fought but too many mistakes near the try line once again.

  • All the arguments for Italy joining the 5 Nations (funding, development, competition, sponsorship) are now being made for Georgia but can't imagine them offering any more than Italy do. Time for promotion and relegation?

  • Italy woeful, France good. Didn't see that coming!

  • Why don't Italy & Georgia just play off in November for each 6Ns??

  • I thought Italy played really well, but they came up against a class side and were made to look ordinary. France now have the best nine in the world, three of the best 10s and backs coming out of the woodwork.Up front they didn't really have to do a lot.But they may well go all the way this year.Brice far better than Ramos at 15, Thomas had a great game, but he doesn't under pressure, Vincent tidy

  • Well that’s a good benchmark .

  • It is indeed a strange 6 team competition when one team ALWAYS loses.

    Is there not a case for Italy to join with the likes of Georgia etc to form a Rest of Europe XV. ?

  • Teddy Thomas is the dogs back wheels.

    • Phainopepla replied:
      hehe

  • Dupont and Thomas are world class.

    However, Italy many a few line breaks, which other teams may be able to capitalise on.

    I actually think Scotland could be a good match up against France.

  • Easy win unsurprisingly. Will it be good enough in Dublin next week? The Irish will come out firing in their first home game I reckon

  • One word ‘formidable’...France showing why they are contenders for the Grand Slam!

  • Italy look good enough to beat Scotland all the same

  • France looked good but how poor were Italy. The French won’t find it so easy against the other teams.

  • Italy are a shower of shyte

    • Londonwelshmongrel replied:
      England no better so far

  • DuPont is pretty outrageous

