Alun Wyn Jones sported damage around his left eye following the training incident

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app. Highlights: Scrum V on BBC Two Wales from 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is fit to face Ireland on Sunday in their Six Nations opener despite a clash during training with fellow lock Jake Ball.

Jones, 35, was left with a black eye after the training ground incident with Ball, 29, on Wednesday.

Ball is not included in Sunday's 23-man squad, with Adam Beard partnering Jones and Will Rowlands on the bench.

Wales have played down the matter, with Jones returning after missing the last two months with a knee injury.

Ball, who has won 49 caps, is in his last Six Nations campaign before the Scarlets player quits Welsh rugby to be with his wife and four children in Australia at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Jones is the world record cap holder as he prepares to play his 153rd international for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

He says he has had "a pretty seamless" recovery from injury after limping off against Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup,

Lock Jake Ball during Wales training on Tuesday

Jones goes straight back into Test action, with Wales targeting a strong start to their Six Nations campaign following last year's poor fifth-placed finish and an overall run of just three wins in 10 games.

"I had a good recovery and touch wood it has been pretty seamless in terms of its progression and the staged return," Jones said.

"I've been fortunate enough to get the nod for the game on Sunday. I have been a bit frustrated, really, because it was a similar period for me post-World Cup in 2019.

"This one (the knee injury) was just someone falling on me. It has been a bit more frustrating, but I am relishing the chance to get back into it properly."

With a total of 874 caps, it is the most experienced Wales line-up fielded in international rugby union history.

Nine of the side have featured more than 50 times for their country and the back-row of Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau contains a mammoth 225 caps.

Reflecting on 2020, Jones added: "The disappointing thing was how we started the Autumn Nations Cup.

"We've spoken a lot about the opportunity that was given and in patches it came together, but the results didn't follow.

"Wayne (Wales head coach Pivac) has been candid that this is the Six Nations and it's tournament rugby.

"We can't say we didn't know it was coming or it was organised late because of Covid. We knew it was coming and we've prepared that way."

Wales have lost their last four games against Ireland, including two defeats last year when they were brushed aside 24-14 and 32-9.

A comprehensive Nations Cup reversal in Dublin three months ago saw an error-strewn Wales performance punished for poor discipline.

"Those are the obvious things (discipline and errors), but it is general consistency across all facets of our play," Jones said.

"You can win games and list off a lot of things, but ultimately it's consistency in those key areas which allows everything to flow from there.

"Likewise, the set-piece. If we don't bring pressure on ourselves, then it helps our attack.

"We were successful the last time we played them at the Principality Stadium and it's the Six Nations now. Hopefully they can see the best of us."