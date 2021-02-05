Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights, Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 19:00 GMT on Sunday

Nigel Owens believes criticism of rugby as a spectacle can be solved by referees applying existing laws.

The Welshman will not be part of the Six Nations after retiring from Test level after taking charge of 100 games.

On the eve of the 2021 Six Nations kicking off, Owens said officials can address issues such as persistent tactical kicking and disrupted scrums.

"People say let's change the laws. No, you don't need to change the laws, the laws need to be refereed," said Owens.

"And what's probably happened is they haven't been reffing some of those key areas of the laws strict enough, which helps the game flow."

Owens was answering questions on BBC Radio Wales' Jiffy's Six Nations Breakfast - a show hosted by pundit and former Wales captain Jonathan Davies.

On the issue of why teams often choose to kick while under pressure from strong defences, Owens says he has himself been at fault in not applying the laws correctly.

"What the referees haven't been doing - and I'm as guilty as anybody probably in the last few years - is not be strict enough on that space.

"The law wants you behind the offside line while referees were happy if they (defenders) were on the offside line.

"So I expect there to be a bit of a clampdown, I think around space this year and around players chasing in front of the kick and then by applying, actually refereeing the law, and being strict on it.

"Given a bit more space, hopefully that'll give the attacking team a little bit more chance to attack and hopefully we'll see a bit more rugby and a bit less kicking, I think."

Rugby's scrum issues

Rugby's scrums are also often a cause of frustration for fans with re-sets and penalties bones of contention.

Owens said: "If it's a great game of rugby, sometimes the scrums in those games are atrocious, but nobody talks about the scrums because it's been a great game of rugby.

"But then, when the game is poor, the scrums are poor and everybody is focusing on the scrum and different areas."

Owens says referees can and should apply the law that limits how much time teams take to set themselves up for the set-piece, as they often do at line-outs.

"The law is quite clear, it's a free kick for delaying the set up of the line-out or the scrum.

"So I go back again, if referees actually referee the laws they will be there to help speed up the game.

"Sometimes I watch the games and they take an age to set up the scrum. [But if] you just referee the law, get the scrum set up, deal with the issues and the players will adapt.

"The problem is if the referees are not refereeing the scrum, the players then will take control and will do it at their own pace.

"But the scrum needs to be quickened up a bit and hopefully that will help the flow of the game as well."

Owens is advising Wales coach Wayne Pivac and his players ahead of their tournament opener against Ireland in Cardiff and says Wales were at times unfairly penalised during autumn defeats by Ireland and Scotland.

He also asserted the officials involved have been "spoken to".

"I thought we were a bit hard-done by in a few scrums in the autumn, particularly out in Ireland, and against Scotland as well," said Owens.

"I thought we did have the upper hand on a couple of scrums and I thought when we were penalised - because the other side seemed to be dominant - they were actually dominant, but illegal.

"And you see a lot of referees, once the scrum starts moving forward, they'll always penalise the defending side and on a lot of occasions the defending side are doing nothing wrong.

"It's the illegality of the attacking side.

"So I wouldn't read too much into that [Wales' apparent scrum issues] because I honestly thought that we were hard-done by on a lot of scrums in the autumn so it'll be interesting to see how it pans out now and how referees [react] - and I know that referees have been spoken to about this and a few of the referees were told that some of those decisions against Wales in the scrums were wrong.

"So I wouldn't be too worried."

Telling Wales How to deal with Wayne Barnes

Owens says he is advising Wales on "a few key areas that referees are going to be strict on" as well as highlighting what to expect from English referee Wayne Barnes, who officiates Sunday's encounter in Cardiff.

He added: "One of the areas that has been refereed poorly is the illegal set up of the maul.

"You get a maul now five metres from a line-out, it's virtually impossible to defend because it's set up illegally.

"So a lot of that can be clamped down on so that's what I'll be conveying to the players... is going through some of those areas and then whilst doing that, also talking about what Wayne Barnes will be really strong on, what maybe he's not so strong on and how to deal with him, although they're quite aware of Wayne."