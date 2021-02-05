Dan Lydiate has won 64 caps for Wales and played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate aims to do his talking on the field after being recalled for his first international in more than two years.

Lydiate, 33, will pack down in the Wales back-row alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau after last playing against Australia in November 2018.

But his selection has not impressed some in Ireland. The back-row union was not in force when it came to former British and Irish Lions flanker Stephen Ferris.

The former Ulster and Irish back-rower was quoted as saying Lydiate's "best days were behind him" and that "diving at people's feet will only get you so far."

Ferris also questioned Lydiate's ball-carrying ability and lineout work and believes the Irish back-row would be licking their lips at him starting.

"I haven't seen that stuff, but I'm guessing it's not good!" said Lydiate.

"Everyone has their own opinion. I am just me and that's what I'll do on Sunday."

When asked about whether his best days were behind him, Lydiate responded: "I think I'm a better player.

"If I was playing bad rugby, I wouldn't have been selected. I've been given an opportunity and I've got to do my speaking on the field.

"I'm not going to go after anyone who criticises me. I'm just going to go out there and do what I do.

"I would like to think I'm a better player now and that comes with experience. You learn a lot about yourself, not only through winning, but also losing, and where you can improve.

"All I can concentrate on is trying to be the best version of me. Not trying to be anything else, but me.

"You have to develop as a player but you've got to keep working on your strengths also.

"I know what I'm about and I've been picked in this squad to bring what I bring and I'll do that on Sunday.

"You're always trying to improve all parts of your game. But I'm not the finished article and everyone is chasing that, no matter what age you are. Everyone has got the same goal."

Dan Lydiate was Six Nations player of the tournament when Wales won the Grand Slam in 2012

The Ireland and Wales game has provoked previous verbal exchanges but Lydiate is too magnanimous to get involved.

"We know each other quite well on and off the pitch," said Lydiate.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's always a step up to play international rugby and although we know each other quite well, you want to play against the best.

"When I started I always wanted to play against the best, to see where I was at and that hasn't changed.

"They are a good back-row, they have a lot of strength and depth and a lot of competition, the same as we've got here.

"We're the ones who have been given that opportunity and that chance."

Lydiate admitted he always dreamed of a Wales recall.

"I don't think you ever give up hope but you have to be realistic as well," said Lydiate.

"It has been over two years since I have been involved in the national squad but I have been enjoying my rugby at the Ospreys. To get another chance here is a massive bonus."

Wales only won three out of 10 matches last year under Wayne Pivac and finished fifth in the Six Nations. The coach has responded by picking the most capped Wales side in history with 874 caps between them with senior statesmen Lydiate, Ken Owens and captain Alun Wyn Jones all returning.

"I'm fresh into it but there is no difference from when I was last involved," said Lydiate.

"Whenever you're up here there is pressure to deliver. International rugby is about results and for me that hasn't changed.

"I wasn't part of the autumn internationals. I've just come in fresh now and we've got a job to do. Everyone is excited to play in the Six Nations and I'm looking forward to Sunday."