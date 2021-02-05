Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies has played 85 internationals for Wales and earned six Test caps for the British and Irish Lions

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will miss the opening two Six Nations matches with an ankle injury.

Davies was left out of the side to face Ireland on 7 February and will also miss the trip to face Scotland six days later.

The British and Irish Lions test player suffered the problem in the defeat against Cardiff Blues on 22 January.

Davies, 32, is predicted to return to be in contention to face England on 27 February in Cardiff.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has chosen to keep George North in the centre alongside Johnny Williams against Ireland with Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin also in the Six Nations squad.