Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales players training at the Principality Stadium this week

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights, Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 19:00 GMT on Sunday

Wales players have been given the all-clear to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday after a second round of negative Covid-19 test results.

Wing Josh Adams was suspended for two games after a coronavirus regulations breach for attending a family gathering in somebody else's home.

The squad returned negative tests on Tuesday and reported a repeat of that on Friday morning.

Wales return to Cardiff's Principality Stadium for the tournament opener.

The game will be played behind closed doors with no fans present.

Wayne Pivac's side played their 2020 autumn internationals at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli when the Principality Stadium was being used as a field hospital to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.