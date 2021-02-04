Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens beat Harlequins to win the 2018-19 Premier 15s title

Saracens have been awarded five points after their Premier 15s match against Harlequins last month was postponed because of a positive coronavirus test in the Quins squad.

The south-west London club were unable to field a side as 28 other players were required to self-isolate.

A Premier 15s disputes committee found that Quins had breached agreed league protocols by not filming outdoor training sessions.

The decision is subject to appeal.

The final score of the match has been recorded as 0-0 but Saracens have effectively been handed a bonus-point win for the fixture, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2 January.

The decision means Sarries will move level on 40 points with league leaders Harlequins, but remain in second place in the table on points difference.

Quins accepted the club had breached minimum operating standards, which require Premier 15s clubs to record training sessions to assist with contact tracing protocols in case of a Covid-19 outbreak.

"The standards have been put in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of all, and by not filming their contact training sessions there was a requirement to isolate so many people," said a statement issued by the Rugby Football Union.