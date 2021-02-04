Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

New Zealand-born Marlen Walker came through the academy sides with Auckland Blues and Western Force

Wasps have signed prop forward Marlen Walker from Championship side Cornish Pirates on a short-term loan deal.

The 32-year-old New Zealander has been brought in as cover while Wasps tackle the issue of a depleted squad following injuries and international calls.

Walker has made over 120 appearances for Pirates since joining the Penzance-based club in 2015.

"We needed to bring some much-needed cover at loose-head prop," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"Marlen has been an impressive operator in the Championship for a number of seasons now."

Wasps' next game is this Saturday's derby at home to Northampton Saints.

The Coventry-based club are fifth in the Premiership following Sunday's 49-17 defeat at home to Harlequins - a first loss in six matches in all competitions for last season's runners-up.