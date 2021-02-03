England v Scotland: Ollie Lawrence to make first Six Nations start

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments94

Ollie Lawrence playing against Italy
Ollie Lawrence was a replacement in England's 2020 Six Nations win against Italy
Guinness Six Nations: England v Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday 6 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Ollie Lawrence will make his first Six Nations start for defending champions England against Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old will win his fourth cap and line up at inside centre with Henry Slade wearing number 13 at Twickenham.

Owen Farrell captains from fly-half with George Ford among the replacements.

In the forwards there are starts for lock Jonny Hill and returning flanker Mark Wilson.

Bath prop Beno Obano is set for his debut off the bench, while experienced forward Courtney Lawes has also been named as a replacement after making his comeback from injury.

In the absence of the suspended Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart will make his first Six Nations start at tighthead prop.

Sinckler is one of five absent forwards, with prop Mako Vunipola, lock Joe Launchbury and flanker Sam Underhill injured. Prop Joe Marler withdrew from the squad for personal reasons.

"It was difficult to pick the 23 players. We've had a really good week of training. It's been very competitive but I've gone with what I feel is the strongest 23 for this week," said head coach Eddie Jones.

This game marks the 150-year anniversary of the sport's oldest fixture, after the first rugby international was played between the two sides in Edinburgh in 1871.

"We're really looking forward to this game and getting the Guinness Six Nations back under way. It's even more special to be taking part in a 150th anniversary game," added Jones.

Worcester centre Lawrence, 21, has already earned three England caps. He made his debut when he came off the bench in England's final 2020 Six Nations game against Italy in October.

Jones showed yet more faith in Lawrence with two starts in the Autumn Nations Cup and it seems the England head coach thinks the promising young back is ready for more.

With Manu Tuilagi ruled out because of an Achilles injury, Jones cited Lawrence's "power" as one of the reasons for his inclusion in the England squad back in October.

Another young centre, Wasps' Paolo Odogwu, had also been named in this year's Six Nations squad but it would appear the 23-year-old will have to wait for his England debut.

England team to face Scotland

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Lawrence, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Obano, Williams, Lawes, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Farrell !?

    7th best 10 in England and tactically inept when under pressure as a captain.

  • Saracens players will be rusty sure but because they've had a long break will be relatively fresh compared to most other players.

    This should bode well as the tournament goes on.

    Can't be underestimated how taxing it must be on the body to play so many games and with such physicality.

    It's why squads in general matter so much. Not just individuals.

  • Looking at that back line and Scotland's likely choices I know which I would sooner have. That said the English pack can sometimes be pretty unbeatable. Good Scottish pack this time but can they get the sort of parity that might allow the backs to shine? The pessimist in me worries about some of the nice things being said about Scotland from unlikely quarters. Expectation often does for us.

  • I guess arguably the most solid line up he could have picked for a testing first game, aside from the Ford/Farell axis being left until the 2nd half. The Italy game could be interesting if EJ experiments a bit. Would be great to see Malins get a start at FB and to see if an Earl/Willis/Curry Back Row blends well.

  • Never mind Covid so long as the spoilt sports stars get their money to allow them to break the rules.

    • fubber replied:
      Why are you even here?

  • Every time I see Henry Slade's name on the Team Sheet, I place my head in my hands.

    He's not big enough, he's not quick enough, his handling is not good enough; his defence is not good enough...he is not good enough. Anybody who thinks otherwise is blindly mistaken.

    He is the weakest of links; he does one positive thing per Tournament and that bizarrely guarantees his selection for 12 months.

    • craigus2002 replied:
      Piers O'Conor would do a better job for sure

  • Randal, Willis and Malins should be starting with Odogwu on the bench for Ford

    • Steve D replied:
      Not a hope, way too important a game and tournament. They will get their chance against Italy hopefully when a win is way more assured.

  • Its a tricky one, the Saracens players have to play to get some match fitness, but may be off the pace for this match, they may need to grow into the tournament. It will be an interesting game on Saturday.

  • Randal, Willis and Odogwu should be in the mix. What's the point of Ford on the bench.

  • As a Warriors fan so pleased for Lawrence.He's come a long way in a short space of time.

    But he is his own person,can't keep comparing him to Tuilagi though I understand why people do.

    Could've done with him tearing Tigers to shreds on Saturday but I'm confident we will win.

    I worry about the lack of game time the Sarries contingent have had.

    Excited by Stuart.Has done well since his 1st cap.

  • England's pack has been badly hit with injuries, chuck in the fact that the Sarries guys haven't played a game for months and we're looking at 1 regular starter who's match fit. Not great, especially in an area that's our main strength.

    I hope England will win, but we're facing a pretty much full strength Scotland side, so any talk of thrashings or bound to win, is just crazy.

  • Lol, as usual loads moaning it'll be a boring kick fest.

    I hope for a win by England, if they do it 3-0 by a mis hit drop goal which goes over off a props head then that's fine by me.

    Winning is all that matters at this level especially in tournaments like 6N.
    Yep I'd love to see them run in a ton of tries but I can guarantee all players/coaches want is to WIN.

    • Matt77 replied:
      You sound fun

  • Nice to see players picked in their preferred positions. Centers, Locks and Flankers where they should be. Eddie seems to be getting the hang of this.

    • rugby is my game replied:
      👍😂

  • Let's hope for some good entertaining rugby- late 2020 was a borefest for all the NH teams- lets be honest we need something to enjoy with the current pandemic situation.

  • 38-37 would work this time. 12 tries and an England win! Lucky enough to be at TW for the 38-38 draw. Incredible match.

  • Gambling with inclusion of Saracens' players, who were without competitive club games for quite a long time, is risky.
    Let's hope they do well!

  • With the depth England have Eddie has the luxury of bringing players into the fold slowly - included in a squad and then as a replacement and then into a starting position

    It is rare England HAVE to rush anyone into a team

  • No Willis but places for Youngs and Daly worry me. 2019 we got properly done with the same back row. Hopefully Youngs can remember how to pass quickly and semi accurately. Daly as well as being next to useless in the air was also anonymous in the autumn. Despite all that the pack should surely deliver us enough territory to win.

  • Strong team & bench, Come on England, smash the Sweaty Socks!

    • The Uncomfortable Truth replied:
      Puerile comment from a little englander!

  • Still think England are favourites and rightly so.

    But without Sinckler, Launchbury, Mako, there’s definitely not the same fear factor ball carrying up front there!

    Wilson arguably adds more balance to back row though.

Top Stories

Also in Sport