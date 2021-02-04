Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O'Sullivan says Ireland must improve on last year's performances against England and France

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app

Ireland's Six Nations hopes will hinge on the games against "big guns" England and France, says Eddie O'Sullivan.

Ireland face Wales in Cardiff in Sunday's opener but have home advantage against last year's champions England and France, who pipped Andy Farrell's side to second.

"When we met England and France last year, I hate to say it, but we were very poor," said ex-boss O'Sullivan.

"We didn't ever look like winning those games."

In the Covid-affected 2020 championship, Ireland beat Scotland, Wales and Italy in Dublin but suffered away losses to England and France.

Ireland were again defeated by England in the Autumn Nations Cup in November and O'Sullivan - who led the Irish national team from 2001 to 2008 - believes the current crop will be judged on their ability performances against Eddie Jones' side and France.

"I think he [Farrell] needs to move the dial on that front," added O'Sullivan, who guided Ireland to their first Triple Crown in 19 years in 2004.

"If we have another championship beating Wales, Scotland and Italy, no-one's going to be happy with that - we've got to make a statement of intent against England and France.

"It could potentially be a Grand Slam year because if you could beat those two teams at home, you'd fancy your chances in Rome, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

"With momentum off the first two games (Wales and France), we're not going to trip up in Rome or Edinburgh, so you could be looking at a Grand Slam - and what a season that would be."

'World-class' Ringrose and Ryan can lift entire team

Ireland were given a boost on Wednesday with news that captain Johnny Sexton is fit to face Wales on Sunday after recovering from a hamstring issue.

And while O'Sullivan admits that Ireland are a "different team" when the captain is fit and playing well, the 62-year-old highlighted Sexton's Leinster teammates Garry Ringrose and James Ryan as two players with the ability to lift the entire side's performance.

"The key guy for Ireland is definitely Garry Ringrose.

"He is a class act, he's an outside centre, he has that [Brian] O'Driscoll-esque ability to change games so what I'd love to see is him getting a clean bill of health and staying fit in the number 13 channel and getting the ball in his hands with a bit of space.

O'Sullivan believes Ringrose has 'that O'Driscoll-esque ability to change games'

"We know that when he gets that space, with a little bit of a run, he gets us over the gain line quickly, and if he gets a line break he's going to do damage.

"To me, he's critical - him staying on the field with plenty of opportunities, I'm much more upbeat about Ireland that way.

"James Ryan too, he's important to us, he's like our [Paul] O'Connell at the moment. I'd like to see him find his form again and I think off those two players everything will grow.

"With those two guys playing well, the energy will lift everyone else, so for me, they're two guys I'd like to see have a good run and hit their form.

"There is a lot of pressure on them, we forget how young they are, but I think they're both world-class so hopefully things will fall their way."