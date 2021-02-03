Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams in Wales training on 2 February

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights, Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 19:00 GMT on Sunday

Winger Josh Adams has been released by Wales after being suspended for the first two matches of the 2021 Six Nations following a breach of Covid-19 protocols.

The Cardiff Blues player, 25, attended a gathering with his immediate family present on Sunday, after the squad had been released from camp on Saturday.

The players linked back up on Tuesday and the breach was raised.

"I would like to apologise unreservedly," said Adams.

Adams made his international debut in 2018 and has scored 14 tries in 29 Tests for Wales.

He was expected to start in the tournament opener against Ireland on Sunday but will miss that game at the Principality Stadium and the trip to face Scotland six days later.

The latest round of Covid-19 testing results for the national squad all returned negative.

"When out of camp, at the weekend, I made an error of judgement," said Adams. "I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone.

"It was wrong to do this. I'm aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and, being in the public eye, I have a responsibility to lead by example and I've fallen short on this occasion.

"I'd like to apologise to my team-mates and to our supporters for my mistake."

'Everyone has a responsibility'

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is already without suspended wing Liam Williams for the opening match, which kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

Louis Rees-Zammit and George North are in contention for the wing berths to face Ireland, while Hallam Amos is another option.

The Wales squad recorded no Covid-19 cases during the two-month autumn campaign.

"We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures," said Pivac.

"All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

"On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement. He made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse.

"We will work with Josh in relation to his integration back into camp following a further testing and re-education process."

Adams will return to the Wales squad on Monday, 8 February if he is given the all-clear but will not be eligible for selection against Scotland five days later.