Will Chudley featured for England in a non-capped match against the Barbarians in 2015

Worcester have signed scrum-half Will Chudley from Bath on a two-year deal.

The former Newcastle and Exeter player, 32, will join Warriors in time for the 2021-22 Premiership campaign.

Chudley spent six years at Exeter and was part of the side that won their first Premiership title in 2017.

"We have been most fortunate to secure the services of Will, who is an experienced Premiership campaigner and a first-rate game manager," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"Will is a quality bloke and a good team man and we all look forward to having him here at Sixways."

Worcester have already signed tight-head prop Christian Judge from Bath this week.

Chudley added: "From speaking with the coaches they are all in sync with each other and they are building something that I want to be part of and that I will enjoy."