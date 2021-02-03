Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Coach Dan McFarland says Soper's "knowledge of and feel for the game is excellent"

Ulster skills coach Dan Soper will move up to become assistant to head coach Dan McFarland next season when he replaces the departing Dwayne Peel.

Welshman Peel will leave his Ulster role at the end of this season to join Cardiff Blues' coaching staff.

"Dan's knowledge of and feel for the game is excellent and I know he is excited about taking on the next challenge," said McFarland.

Forwards coach Roddy Grant has also agreed a new two-year deal with Ulster.

Soper was appointed Ulster's skills coach in 2018 and the Irish province's coaching staff and management say he has played "a critical role in the club's upward trajectory" over the last couple of seasons.

"As Ulster's new assistant coach, with a focus on the backs and attack, he will continue to play an important role in the playing careers of many of the senior team who he has coached since a young age - including the likes of James Hume and Michael Lowry," said an Ulster statement.

Prior to joining Ulster's staff, Soper enjoyed notable success, coaching at schools including Sullivan Upper, Ballyclare High and RBAI as well as at club teams Ballynahinch and Banbridge.

The new Ulster assistant said he was "delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with this ambitious squad".

"The past two-and-a-half years, being a part of the development of so many talented players, has been very enjoyable and I am looking forward to pushing on as we continue to compete for silverware in the future," added Soper.

Forwards coach Grant joined Ulster in 2019 after having coaching roles at London Scottish, the Scottish Rugby Academy and Edinburgh.

"Roddy has made a very positive impact on our forward and breakdown play over the last season-and-a-half," said McFarland.

"He has introduced a set of standards in the fundamental elements which stands us in a good position to continue to push on."