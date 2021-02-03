Neve Jones earned her first Ireland cap in the Six Nations win over Italy in October

Ireland hooker Neve Jones believes the switching of this year's Women's Six Nations to April will help to raise the profile of the tournament.

On Wednesday, Six Nations organisers confirmed a reduced-format tournament which which see two round-robin groups of three teams and a finals weekend.

Organisers are also looking at permanently moving the tournament away from the men's weekends.

"I do think it's a good idea," said Ulsterwoman Jones of the dates switch.

The move was effectively forced on Six Nations organisers because teams are mainly comprised of amateur players, causing complications with how to play safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women's skillsets 'phenomenal'

But hooker Jones, who won her first Ireland cap in the delayed Six Nations game against Italy in October, feels the move away from the concurrent men's dates could end up boosting the women's game.

"If the tournaments are separate, more people are going to be able to watch the games," said the Malone club-woman.

"It will spread the word about female rugby and show that we are playing at an incredible standard.

"The ability and skillsets of the girls are just phenomenal.

"But the only way people are going to see that is if more watch the games but if they are alongside the men's games, people aren't going to see them as much."

Jones, who also participates in ladies gaelic football, has been unable to play any club rugby with Malone over the past year because of the global pandemic and that is not going to change in the coming weeks and months following the IRFU's recent confirmation of the cancellation of this season's All-Ireland League.

But while she is "gutted" to miss out on the club environment, which also encompasses her main social outlets, Jones says it has meant the Ireland squad has been able to become a more efficient unit because of its elite status.

"The fact that we are the only female players training at the moment makes it slightly more special because we feel like we've got a job to do in empowering all the other female players out there.

"Yes we're not playing (club) games but it has actually given us more time as a squad to get to learn to play beside each other and to learn the lines that each player runs.

"It has positives and negatives. We don't have that match time week in week out but looking at the whole picture, being able to train together as a squad has so many benefits and is really helpful in the squad coming together."

Neve Jones (right) says she has missed the club rugby scene which provides her main social outlet

In terms of the club scene, Jones admits the last 12 months has been "a bit of a let-down".

"All the girls I play club rugby with, I see them two, three, four times a week and now not being able to see them at all is a total change in our lives.

"Not pulling on the Malone jersey on a Saturday and having a beer or two afterwards."

Like many of us, the Malone women have turned to the virtual world in an attempt to keep in touch.

"Last month, we had 'Active January' where we had daily fitness challenges in an attempt to tot up the points," explains Jones.

"It was a case of trying to keep the girls as motivated as they could be all through virtual stuff.

"It was good to see the girls still being motivated even though it has literally been a year with no (club) rugby."