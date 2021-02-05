Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's former Wales and British and Irish Lions winger Alex Cuthbert returns in place of Olly Woodburn, having played just three times in the last 15 months due to a muscle tear and shoulder and hamstring injuries

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Dean Richards makes three changes as fourth-placed Newcastle prepare to take on second-placed champions Exeter.

John Hardie replaces fellow Scotland cap Gary Graham at lock, while George Wacokecoke and Brett Connon come in for Tom Penny and Toby Flood.

Exeter make four changes from the side which narrowly won at Worcester.

Alex Cuthbert starts for the first time since October, while Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray and Tomas Francis are on international duty.

Facundo Cordero replaces Hogg at full-back, former Falcon Will Witty comes into the second-row for Gray while Marcus Street starts at tight-head in place of Francis.

Joel Hodgson moves to fly-half for Newcastle to accommodate Connon's inclusion at full-back as the Falcons aim to bounce back from last week's 31-22 loss at London Irish.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"They're a good team aren't they, and they travel well as well, so from our point of view, whichever team they put out it's always competitive.

"There's no point in looking back, you've just got to look forward and I think the boys are getting excited by the game.

"They (Exeter) play a lot of phases, they have a strong scrum, a strong lineout and they'll be pretty competitive at the breakdown so we've got to be on top of our game in every aspect."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"We've never gone to Newcastle and had an easy game at any stage. There's nothing in me expecting this to be anything other than a huge challenge.

"They're playing well, they've got a confidence about them, they've had a really good pre-season and really got their structure down.

"There's a lot of good things about Newcastle at the moment and we're going to have to be prepared to work extremely hard first and drive that quality of what we do as the add on to that hard work."

Newcastle: Hodgson; Radwan, Wacokecoke, Orlando, Stevenson; Connon, Schreuder; Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson (capt), Hardie, van der Walt

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Barry, Collett, Stuart, Owen, Vuna

Exeter: Cordero; Cuthbert, Ian Whitten, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Street, Witty, Skinner, Ewers, Capstick, S Simmonds

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Van Dyk, Armand, Lonsdale, Townsend, Skinner, Hendrickson

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (RFU).