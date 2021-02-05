Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Sleightholme scored a try 15 seconds into his Premiership debut against Wasps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 6 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps are without injured captain Thomas Young and Will Rowlands, who has joined Wales' Six Nations squad.

Lee Blackett makes seven changes in all as Kieran Brookes comes in at prop for his 150th Premiership appearance, while Brad Shields skippers the side.

Northampton winger Ollie Sleightholme returns after 12 months out injured, with Tommy Freeman in at full-back in place of the sidelined George Furbank.

Experienced trio Owen Franks, Ahsee Tuala and Tom Wood are on the bench.

Wasps start the weekend fifth in the table, a point and two places above Chris Boyd's Saints.

Wasps: Miller; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Minozzi; Atkinson, Wolstenholme; Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Cardall, Gaskell, Shields (capt), Oghre, T Willis.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Morris, Vellacott, Umaga, Le Bourgeois.

Northampton: Freeman; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), S Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Isiekwe, Ludlam (co-capt), Adendorff.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, O Franks, Coles, Wood, James, Dingwall, Tuala.

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU).