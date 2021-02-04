Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siale Piutau is set to return at inside centre for leaders Bristol against Sale

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 5 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Bristol make two changes against third-placed Sale as they go in search of a seventh straight victory in all competitions.

Siale Piutau and Siva Naulago replace Semi Radradra and Luke Morahan from the thumping home win against Bath.

Sale welcome back Jean-Luc du Preez to the back row as the only starting line-up change from the win at Leicester.

Backs Simon Hammersley and Robert du Preez feature among the replacements as the only two other squad changes.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"This competition is all about being able to move on and quickly. Obviously, you acknowledge a win and take the learnings, but you move on.

"Things change real fast and Sale next up is exciting - it's just a completely different challenge.

"They're always tough, always physical, they're aggressive on defence with some real international world-class players.

"I've known Alex [Sanderson] from playing days and he was immensely successful at Saracens, and I've no doubt he will take Sale on to the next level as well."

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the club website:

"We're going up against the top of the tree, a team brimming with confidence and I have no doubt Pat will have a few tricks up his sleeve.

"We're going down there with one mindset, and that's to push Bristol for 80 minutes and see where we are after that.

"Bristol are an amazingly dangerous team if you give them time and space, they probably have the best club rugby back line in the world at the moment.

"They have the ability to throw a lightning bolt at you at any time. We have to be mentally prepared for all outcomes and be able to overcome them."

Bristol: C Piutau; Naulago, O'Conor, S Piutau, Purdy; Lloyd, Uren; Woolmore, Byrne, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Chaparro, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Bedlow, Leiua.

Sale: L James; McGuigan, S James, Hill, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Langdon, John, Beaumont, Wiese, Ross (capt), Neild, J-L du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Phillips, Dugdale, Cliff, R du Preez, Hammersley.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).