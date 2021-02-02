Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Socino has previous Premiership experience with Newcastle Falcons

Gloucester have confirmed Australian hooker James Hanson has left the club with Argentina's Santiago Socino arriving as his replacement.

Former Queensland Red and Melbourne Rebels player Hanson, 32, leaves the Cherry and Whites after more than three years at Kingsholm.

Socino, 28, has been capped four times by the Pumas and joins on a deal until the end of the season.

He previously made 34 appearances for Newcastle between 2017 and 2019.

Socino has an EU passport and will not count towards the cub's foreign player quota.

He will be available for selection after completing his mandatory 14-day quarantine period.