Hooker Jamie George played an influential role as England won the Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup in 2020

Guinness Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Defending champions England are aiming to "take teams apart" in the 2021 Six Nations, says hooker Jamie George.

George is a seasoned international, having won 54 caps, but the Saracens forward says the impetus is changing at the highest level.

"The backbone of any good English team is a solid set-piece and good defence," George told Rugby Union Weekly.

"We are up there with the best in the world, but we want to able to take teams apart with our attack."

England begin the defence of their title against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday and George says they are "putting in the detail" on the training field.

Both Ireland and runners-up France scored more points and more tries in last year's disrupted competition, as England's style of play came in for heavy criticism.

"We want to attack slightly differently to what has been seen before," added George.

"We are doing walkthroughs, knowing our game plan, and understanding who needs to be where to maximise our attacking opportunities.

"It's really exciting and hopefully we are able to put that into place when we come onto the field."

George says England have real potency in the backs, but says their attacking intent starts with the forwards.

"We want to get the ball in our hands and use our best assets," added the 30-year-old.

"We have such exciting backs and some great carriers in the forwards, so being able to use that variation, is going to be a good strong point for us."