From the section Rugby Union

Flanker Tom Curry says defending champions England must produce a "full 80-minute performance" against Scotland in their opening Six Nations game.

The Scots overturned a 31-point deficit to claim the lead, before England salvaged a late 38-38 draw, in their last meeting at Twickenham in 2019.

Curry says the hosts "cannot switch off" when they begin the defence of their title on Saturday.

"We fully understand what is coming and we are prepared for that," Curry added.

"We know they have players who can make something from nothing.

"They have an ability to be relentless and we have to bring that element of control to the breakdown."

Scotland have not beaten England at Twickenham since 1983 but the talented Finn Russell is expected to orchestrate the visitors' attack from fly-half.

Curry, 22, says it will take a "whole team" effort to try and nullify Scotland's attack.

"We cannot have ones and twos going after it," added Curry.

"It's driven by the whole team and if everyone is working together, we have that ability to stop those unpredictable plays. We can react better if we are all reading off the same page."

Those comments were echoed by defence coach John Mitchell, who has signed a contract extension with England until the 2023 World Cup.

"If you look at the history between the two countries in the last few years they have been really tight affairs," said Mitchell.

"In 2019, you had one half where we were superb, and then they had a fantastic second half where we were very fortunate to get ourselves back and draw the game.

"Both teams will raise themselves for the contest."

Chess and missing Underhill's guitar

With Covid-19 restrictions in place at England's training base at St George's Park, which is the Football Association's national football centre, the players have been finding new ways to safely socialise when they are not training.

Chess is a popular game among the players and Curry says he has "jumped on the bandwagon".

"The chess is still going and it's a massive game which is exciting," said Curry.

"It's taken very seriously. Jonny [May] goes away and researches the game and he has some technical moves.

"I've lost to Mako [Vunipola] so it's not going too well, but ask me how I'm getting on in a few weeks."

Curry's back row partner Sam Underhill has pulled out of the squad with a hip injury, and the Sale flanker says he is missing his team-mate's musical ability.

"I'm missing his guitar especially," said Curry.

"I've spoken to him a bit and he is doing well and focusing on getting back injury-free.

"As a back row, in terms of rugby, we have practised changing combinations for years. We are able to adapt to those kinds of scenarios and we have great personnel in at the moment."