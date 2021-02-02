Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Stade de France in Paris will host both of France's Six Nations games

France's Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has confirmed the national team will participate in the 2021 Six Nations despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Maracineanu said matches would go ahead at the "scheduled date, in a bio-secure bubble, like the Tour de France".

It means visiting players from the UK will be exempt from the seven-day quarantine period required by the French government.

France begin their campaign against Italy in Rome on Saturday (14:15 GMT).

Les Bleus will also play away in Ireland and England, while Scotland and Wales will visit the Stade de France.

"It was a decision everyone in rugby was awaiting," the minister told French television. "The FFR (French rugby union federation) submitted to us a rigorous, strict protocol, which was (then) submitted to the health authorities.

"The decision has been taken within government to ensure that the Six Nations championship is held on the scheduled date, starting February 6, with a bio-secure bubble, as was the case with the Tour de France."

Maracineanu added that visiting players would be excluded from periods of quarantine "since they will be tested every three days and remain in a closed bubble".