WillGriff John in Wales training in 2020 with Taulupe Faletau

Scarlets have confirmed the signing of prop WillGriff John from Sale.

John is the Scarlets' first new signing for the 2021-22 campaign when he will join fellow tight-head props Javan Sebastian and Samson Lee.

Scarlets prop Werner Kruger has announced his retirement while fellow South African Pieter Scholtz has signed until the end of the 2020-21 season.

John is still waiting for his first Wales cap after being named in the 2020 Six Nations squad.

The 28-year-old was selected to start for Wales in the Six Nations match against Scotland in Cardiff in March 2020 but the match was postponed because of coronavirus.

John was then left out of the 2020 autumn internationals and 2021 Six Nations squad.

"WillGriff is a player who has built a strong reputation in the Premiership with the Sharks and it is great that we are able to bring him back to Welsh rugby," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"He is hungry to get back into the international set-up. He is a player who will add a lot to our squad and we look forward to welcoming him to Parc y Scarlets in the summer."

John joined Sale from Championship side Doncaster Knights in May 2017 and has so far made 82 appearances for the Premiership side.

He returns to Wales after starting with Pontypridd in the Welsh Premiership and beginning his professional career with Cardiff Blues before a spell with New Zealand provincial side Northland.

"Scarlets are a team known for playing an exciting style of rugby based on a strong set-piece and I am looking forward to joining up with the team in the summer," said John.

"I have a young family now so it will be nice to be closer to home after being away from Wales for a number of years.

"After speaking with Glenn I was excited about joining the team and hopefully playing my part in future success."