McIlroy was man of the match in Ulster's win over Munster also played the full 80 minutes in the interpro games against Connacht and Leinster

Wing Ethan McIlroy has agreed a contract extension at Ulster until 2023 as Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich and Dave Shanahan also penned new deals.

McIlroy has produced a breakout season for Ulster which included a man-of-the-match display as he notched a try in last month's Pro14 win over Munster.

He made his debut for Ulster in December 2019 and played for Ireland's Under-20 team last year.

Prop Reid's first full-time deal will also keep him at Ulster until 2023.

Loose-head Reid, previously part of Ulster's Academy, featured for Ireland's Under-20 Grand Slam winning side in 2019 and made his Ulster debut in the win over Munster in early January.

The 22-year-old then impressed in front of a large online audience when he scored a barnstorming try in Ulster A's victory over their Leinster counterparts at Kingspan Stadium.

South African-born Milasinovich, 28, joined Ulster from Worcester in the summer of 2019 but a cruciate ligament injury meant that he didn't feature in his first season with the province.

This season he has made five appearances off the bench for Dan McFarland's side and he has also been given a contract extension until 2023.

Scrum-half Shanahan earns a new one-year deal.

The 27-year-old Dubliner, who joined the Ulster Academy in 2013, has made 65 appearances for the Irish province.