Ollie Griffiths made his Wales debut against Tonga in 2017

Flanker Ollie Griffiths has signed a new deal with Dragons.

The 25-year-old, capped once by Wales against Tonga on the 2017 summer tour, has re-signed for an undisclosed length of time.

The Newbridge product has endured a string of injuries since, including in 2020 a serious hamstring problem in August and an ankle injury in December.

"We're delighted he's chosen here to continue to develop," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He's coming along really well (from injury), he ran at the weekend. It's a surgical intervention so we've had to take our time.

"When you see a player like Ollie have such a huge impact on games in such a dynamic way, then you really start to understand the level he is capable of playing at."

However, Griffiths will not be ready to return to action when Dragons host Connacht in the Pro14 on Friday, 5 February.