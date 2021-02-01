Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Werner Kruger played in over 100 Currie Cup matches for the Blue Bulls

Scarlets prop Werner Kruger will retire from rugby at the end of the current season.

The South African international has made 122 appearances for Scarlets, winning the Pro12 in 2017.

Kruger, capped four times, made more than a century of appearances for Super Rugby side Bulls.

"I feel very privileged and very blessed to have been able to have played this game that we love for the past 16-plus years," he said.

The 36-year-old has decided to retire after being a key member of the Scarlets squad since his arrival in West Wales five years ago.

"You hear the statement 'you know when you know' and you never really understand until it comes across your path," Kruger added.

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney said Kruger was "a role model for any young player."

"To make more than a century of appearances in the Currie Cup, Super Rugby and with the Scarlets is an incredible achievement and testament to Werner's professionalism and the way he approaches his rugby," Delaney said.

"All of us involved with the Scarlets would like to congratulate Werner on a wonderful career and I'm sure he still has a few more games left in him before he returns to South Africa at the end of the season."