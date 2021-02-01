Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Owlett made one start for Wasps last season, plus a further eight appearances off the bench

Worcester have signed forward Jack Owlett from Premiership side Wasps.

The 26-year-old London-born former Scotland Under-20 tight-head has signed an undisclosed-length contract.

Owlett is scheduled to arrive in the summer to become Warriors' second signing for next season to follow Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

The ex-Exeter University student moved to Wasps from Exeter in 2019, having also played on a dual registration with Cornish Pirates in the Championship.

"Jack has had a solid grounding at Exeter Chiefs and been able to continue his Premiership experience at Wasps," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He is now ideally placed to make his mark here at Sixways under the expert tutelage of Mark Irish, our scrum coach."

Worcester are currently second from bottom in the Premiership following Saturday's narrow defeat by Exeter, having not won since the opening weekend of the season.

Warriors, who are away to Leicester this Saturday, have lost their last six games in all competitions and are only kept off the foot of the table by the four points awarded for their Covid-cancelled home game with Harlequins on New Year's Day.